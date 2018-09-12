T.J. Watt wins AFC defensive player of week honors

Getty Images

Tying the Browns was a huge disappointment for the Steelers.

But the play of outside linebacker T.J. Watt might have been the only reason it wasn’t worse.

Watt was named AFC defensive player of the week, for his incredible individual effort in the opener, which included blocking a potential game-winning field goal by the Browns in overtime.

Watt had 11 tackles, four sacks, three quarterback hurries and four tackles for loss, the kind of impact from edge rushers the Steelers have been looking for.