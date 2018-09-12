“Thousands” of tickets available for Washington home opener

Getty Images

The possibly fictional sellout streak for Washington may come to a very real end on Sunday.

Via Liz Clarke of the Washington Post, “thousands” of tickets remain available for the home opener at FedEx Field. Specifically, more than 3,650 seats were unsold as of Tuesday morning.

Failure to sell these tickets would end a sellout streak that supposedly dates back to the 1960s, a claim that, per Clarke, appears in the team’s 2018 media guide. The team also contends that all 210 games played at FedEx Field through 2017 have sold out.

That boast seems specious in the aftermath of the team’s admission that a waiting list that once contained as many as 200,000 names no longer exists. The team nevertheless insists that the sellout streak is real. Real or not, it may end this weekend.

Per the Post, Sunday’s win over the Cardinals came with an email from the team announcing that “single game tickets [are] available now” for Week Two. As the Post notes, a declaration like that “would have been unthinkable for most of the last half-century.”

Regardless of whether the game sells out, fans should be interested because the team is unexpectedly good, with Alex Smith playing the role of Alex Smith and Adrian Peterson becoming an effective on-the-fly understudy for Derrius Guice. Also, the Colts aren’t very good, which makes the possibility of 2-0 — and maybe sole possession of first place in the division — something worth witnessing in person.