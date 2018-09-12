Titans add David Quessenberry to practice squad after his cancer comeback

Getty Images

The Titans added one of the NFL’s great stories this week, perhaps hoping he’ll tell some stories they can use.

Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Titans added former Texans guard David Quessenberry to their practice squad.

Quessenberry’s best known for beating cancer and coming back to play. He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma in 2014, and after beating the disease, came back to play in the regular season for the Texans last year. He was released in final cuts this year.

Not coincidentally, the Titans play the Texans this week.

“There’s a big difference between football and life, you know what I mean?” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said when Quessenberry was cut. “He’s overcome a really horrific form of cancer. To come back and actually play professional football, that’s incredible. So, his story will always be legendary here in Houston. David is really an awesome human being.”

If he’s able to share enough information with the Titans to be useful, opinions may change.