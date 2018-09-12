Trai Turner in concussion protocol, adding to Panthers line woes

Getty Images

The Falcons have lost two defensive stars to injuries this week, and the Panthers seem intent of matching them with offensive linemen before Sunday’s NFC South meeting.

Pro Bowl right guard Trai Turner is the latest addition to the Panthers’ problems up front, as he has been placed in the concussion protocol.

Turner played every snap in Sunday’s win over the Cowboys, but coach Ron Rivera said Turner came in this morning and wasn’t feeling well.

That would be a problem in and of itself, but the Panthers offensive line situation is growing comical (unless you’re Cam Newton).

Both starting tackles are on injured reserve, with Matt Kalil starting the season there, and Daryl Williams joining him after he suffered another knee injury last week against Dallas.

That makes their line a patchwork affair. Amini Silatolu, Brendan Mahon and Tyler Larsen worked at right guard today. Silatolu filled in at right tackle when Williams went down last week. Center Ryan Kalil is the lone starter in his normal spot. Journeyman Greg Van Roten started at left guard last week, and Taylor Moton is at left tackle. They also brought in veteran tackle Chris Clark this week to fill Williams’ roster spot.

Oh, by the way, tight end Greg Olsen‘s out several weeks after re-breaking his right foot.