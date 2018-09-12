Washington places Trey Quinn on IR, promotes Jehu Chesson from practice squad

Getty Images

Wide receiver Trey Quinn went from being the final pick in the 2018 NFL Draft to making the Washington roster out of camp, but it will be some time before this year’s Mr. Irrelevant will play in another game.

Quinn returned two punts for 12 yards in last Sunday’s 24-6 win over Arizona, but suffered an ankle injury that will keep him out too long for the team to keep him on the active roster.

Quinn was placed on injured reserve Wednesday and Jehu Chesson was summoned from the practice squad to fill his spot in the receiving corps. Chesson was a fourth-round pick by the Chiefs last season and caught two passes for 18 yards during his rookie season.

Quinn is the second Washington wideout to land on injured reserve this week. Cam Sims was placed on the list Tuesday with Brian Quick returning to the team in his place.