Zay Jones’ mother tweets Kelvin Benjamin needs help lining up

Getty Images

A Buffalo-based reporter tweeted about Zay Jones playing 94 percent of the offensive snaps in the season opener. That prompted Jones’ mother to reply, “[regarding] Jones, who else is skilled enough to play all Wide out positions AND tell [Kelvin] Benjamin where to line up too?”

Maneesha Jones later deleted the tweet, Mike Rodak of ESPN reports.

Jones said Wednesday he did not want to talk about his mother, and Benjamin declined comment, via Rodak.

Bills coach Sean McDermott tried to downplay it during his press conference.

“I’m not gonna get into tweets and all that type of stuff, with respect to your question,” McDermott said. “I don’t follow tweets. I’m not on Twitter. I’m not going there.”

Jones played 60 of 64 offensive snaps. Benjamin played 47.

Jones had a team-high three catches for 26 yards, and Benjamin caught one pass for 10 yards.