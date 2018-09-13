Aaron Rodgers will “try to do more” than he did on Wednesday

Posted by Josh Alper on September 13, 2018, 11:39 AM EDT
AP

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t practice on Wednesday due the knee injury he sustained in the season opener and said after the session that he doesn’t need to practice this week in order to feel ready to play against the Vikings this weekend.

He’s one day away from missing the entire week of practice. Packers coach Mike McCarthy said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, that Rodgers is “going to try to do more today than yesterday,” but that he will remain in the rehab group working on the side during Thursday’s practice.

While Vikings coach Mike Zimmer and plenty of other people think there’s little chance that Rodgers will miss a game against Green Bay’s NFC North rivals, McCarthy said it is “no layup” that the quarterback will be able to play this weekend. He’ll get an official injury designation on Friday.

Wide receiver Davante Adams, who also missed practice on Wednesday, may be getting one as well. McCarthy said that Adams, who is listed with a shoulder injury, will be a limited participant on Thursday, which would seem to bode well for his chances of catching passes from anyone that might be under center for the Packers.

