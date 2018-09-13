Adam Gase: DeVante Parker “seems fine”

Getty Images

The Dolphins’ wait for wide receiver DeVante Parker to return to the lineup appears close to an end.

Parker broke his finger in mid-August and returned to practice as a limited participant last week. He did not play against the Titans, but has progressed to working in team drills ahead of this weekend’s game against the Jets.

Head coach Adam Gase said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, that Parker “seems fine” and is itching to make his 2018 debut. If Parker does go, he will join Danny Amendola, Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant in the receiving corps.

The news hasn’t been quite as positive about left guard Josh Sitton this week. He missed a second straight practice with a shoulder injury on Thursday and Gase said Ted Larsen will replace him in the starting lineup if the situation doesn’t improve.