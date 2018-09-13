Anthony Castonzo back to non-participant status at Colts practice

AP

Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo appeared to be trending in the right direction in his recovery from a hamstring injury, but that trajectory took a different turn on Thursday.

Castonzo was a limited participant in practice all of last week and again on Wednesday, but the Colts listed him as a non-participant in Thursday’s session. There’s been no word from Castonzo or the team about what’s changed over the last 24 hours, but it wouldn’t seem to bode well for his availability against Washington this weekend.

Castonzo reported to camp with a hamstring issue and was placed on the non-football injury list. He hurt the hamstring again shortly after returning to practice and did not see any action in the preseason.

Joe Haeg started at left tackle in the season-opening loss to the Bengals. J'Marcus Webb took his usual spot at right tackle, but Webb went on injured reserve this week after his own hamstring injury. Rookie Braden Smith played the final snap of last week’s game in Webb’s place.