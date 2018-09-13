Anthony Lynn: Joey Bosa probably out next couple of weeks

Getty Images

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa went for a second opinion on his injured foot this week and word about the results was mixed.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Bosa’s injury is not severe enough for injured reserve to be an option, but he didn’t get the green light to return to action. Head coach Anthony Lynn confirmed that on Thursday and added that next week isn’t looking good either.

“He’s week to week but he’ll probably be gone for the next couple weeks,” Lynn said, via Ross Tucker of SiriusXM NFL Radio.

The Chargers defense missed Bosa against the Chiefs last week. This week’s matchup with the Bills looks a bit less daunting, but the Rams are up in Week Three and chances of winning any week look more promising when Bosa is in the lineup.