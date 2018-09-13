Baker Mayfield appreciates Drew Brees’ compliment, working to live up to it

Getty Images

One compliment deserves another. A day after Drew Brees surmised that Baker Mayfield “can be a lot better” than the Saints quarterback, the Browns rookie threw a bouquet back at Brees.

Mayfield called Brees one of the greatest of all time.

The players share the same hometown, with both having grown up in Austin, Texas. They have never met, but will Sunday when the Browns travel to New Orleans.

“Yeah, it doesn’t get much higher than that,” Mayfield said of Brees’ compliment, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “That’s one of the greatest to play of all time. That’s the guy that I’ve had an unbelievable amount of respect for and looked up to just because of where I’m from first and then size and story as well. So I’ve always enjoyed watching him.”

Brees will get a bust in Canton five years after his retirement, whenever that may be. Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick, has yet to play a down in the NFL. So Mayfield has a lot of years, a lot of passes, a lot of touchdowns and at least one Super Bowl to win before surpassing Brees.

“It’s really cool. It’s humbling,” Mayfield said. “But unless I go to work every day, then it’s not going to matter. Expectations are one thing, but you’ve got to do your own. Got to do your own.”