Bengals lead 28-14 at halftime as Andy Dalton throws four touchdowns

AP

The Ravens, who led Buffalo 26-0 at intermission before winning 47-3 in the season opener, appeared to be on the receiving end of a blowout Thursday night. They trailed 21-0 and 28-7 before tight end Mark Andrews caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco with eight seconds left in the half.

Cincinnati still leads 28-14 as Andy Dalton has thrown four touchdown passes, including three to A.J. Green, but it could be worse.

The Ravens drove 81 yards in seven plays and 54 seconds at the end of the first half to make it a two-score game.

Dalton is 14-of-25 for 178 yards and four touchdowns. Green caught the first three touchdowns, going 4, 32 and 7 yards to the end zone. Tyler Boyd has five catches for 86 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown.

Things have gotten better for Flacco, who was 2-of-5 for 21 yards and an interception in the first quarter. He finished the half 11-of-21 for 164 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Bengals have sacked him three times, including two by defensive tackle Geno Atkins.

The Ravens have 183 yards to the Bengals’ 229.