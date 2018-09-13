Bengals up 14-0 as Ravens off to disastrous start

Getty Images

The Ravens saw C.J. Mosley carted off with a knee injury after the first series of the game. To add insult to injury, they trail 14-0 as A.J. Green has two touchdown catches.

Joe Flacco has taken three sacks and thrown an interception, a pick that safety Jessie Bates returned 21 yards to set up the Bengals’ first touchdown.

Cincinnati needed to go only 16 yards for its first touchdown, with Andy Dalton finding Green for a 4-yard score on the fourth play of the scoring drive.

The Bengals drove the field on their second touchdown drive, going 80 yards in five plays. Dalton’s scoring pass to Green covered 32 yards.

Flacco is only 2-of-5 for 21 yards and an interception, a passer rating of 13.3, after four drives. The Ravens have 27 total yards.