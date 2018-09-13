Bills waiting until after election to make more stadium decisions

Getty Images

Like plenty of other people, the Bills can’t wait until the next election.

But theirs isn’t (necessarily) a partisan issue, but one concerning their future stadium plans.

Bills co-owner Kim Pegula told John Wawrow of the Associated Press that the team wasn’t going to begin the process of deciding what to do about their aging stadium until after November’s elections, which include the race for New York governor.

“That makes sense, and regardless of who wins or doesn’t win, that would be for us the prudent thing to do,” Pegula said. “There’s no reason to cause a lot of distractions right now.”

Pegula said the Bills are considering whether to renovate their current 46-year-old building or to start on a new one. Their lease on New Era Field runs through 2023. Gov. Andrew Cuomo was part of the negotiation on their current lease in 2012, and he’s facing a challenge in the Democratic primary from Cynthia Nixon, for the right to face Republican Marcus Molinaro.

Of course, the future of the Bills will be a question beyond the term of whomever wins that election, and Pegula said they would like to have a plan in place well before the end of the lease.

“Oh, I certainly think we’re going to be on our way or at least knowing a direction or a path by the time the lease is up,” she said. “I don’t want to put a time frame on it. I know that people here want the team to stay here.

“They all know something needs to be done. To what extent? No one yet has come out and said what it is.”

The Bills also understand building a palatial new home like the Rams might not be possible, in one of the league’s smallest markets. But they know they need to upgrade the stadium, which was built in 1973.