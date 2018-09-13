C.J. Mosley carted off with knee injury

Getty Images

Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley was taken off on a cart, headed to the locker room for further evaluation of a knee injury.

He was injured on the Ravens’ first defensive series. Mosley limped off after the Ravens forced a three-and-out, appearing to land awkwardly.

Baltimore’s inside linebackers are rookie Kenny Young and undrafted third-year player Patrick Onwuasor.

The Ravens hardly can afford to lose Mosley, a Pro Bowler in three of his first four seasons. He has missed only two games in his career.