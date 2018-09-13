C.J. Mosley has bone bruise

Getty Images

The Ravens announced that linebacker C.J. Mosley is doubtful to return with a bone bruise.

That was much better news than was anticipated when the Pro Bowler was carted off in the first quarter.

Mosley was injured on the Ravens’ first defensive series, limping off after the Ravens forced a three-and-out.

Baltimore’s inside linebackers are rookie Kenny Young and undrafted third-year player Patrick Onwuasor. They have combined for 11 tackles, two quarterback hits and a tackle for loss.