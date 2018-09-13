Colts promote Jihad Ward, cut Erik Swoope

Getty Images

Tight end Erik Swoope‘s time with the Colts has come to an end.

Swoope, who played college basketball at the University of Miami, signed with the Colts as an undrafted rookie in 2014 and spent most of his first two seasons on the practice squad. He caught 15 passes for 297 yards in 2016, but missed all of last season after knee surgery. He had one catch for 13 yards last weekend.

The Colts promoted defensive lineman Jihad Ward from the practice squad to fill Swoope’s spot on the roster. Ward was a second-round pick by the Raiders in 2016, was traded to the Cowboys this offseason and landed with the Colts after being cut at the end of the summer.

Ward has 32 tackles and a sack in 21 career games.