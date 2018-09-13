Dak Prescott to Landon Collins: “Challenge accepted”

Getty Images

Giants safety Landon Collins said he meant no disrespect when he said the Giants “really just have to focus on stopping Zeke.”

Indeed, Collins was just stating the obvious about Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys offense.

The Cowboys are 10-2 when Elliott rushes for 100 or more yards, including a 10-7 loss to the Giants in 2016 when Elliott had 107 yards. They are 9-5 when the third-year back has fewer than 100 yards, including only 4-4 when he has fewer than 90 rushing yards.

“Make sure we [take] the air out of their running game. Put the ball into Dak’s hands and I think we have a better shot at winning,” Collins continued when asked the key to stopping the Cowboys offense.

Prescott heard Collins’ quote, and while he didn’t seem to be offended, he did accept Collins’ challenge with double emphasis.

“Challenge accepted. Challenge accepted,” Prescott said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

Prescott passed for only 170 yards Sunday in the 16-8 loss to the Panthers. It marked the seventh time in the past nine games the Cowboys have thrown for fewer than 200 yards. He was sacked six times and lost a fumble.

“I missed a lot of plays,” Prescott said. “I’ve simply got to play better. That is what this week is about.”