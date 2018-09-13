David Johnson limited again Thursday

Getty Images

The Cardinals listed running back David Johnson as limited in practice again Thursday. His back issue isn’t expected to keep him out of Sunday’s game against the Rams.

In the portion of practice open to the media, Johnson was participating and hitting “the blocking sled plenty hard,” Darren Urban of the team website reports.

The Cardinals added linebacker Haason Reddick to the injury report with an ankle problem, but they upgraded defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (foot) to a full participant.

Johnson played 36 of 53 snaps in his first game in a year. He injured his wrist on his 17th touch in the season opener against Detroit in 2017 and missed the final 15 games.

With the Cardinals behind and getting only 53 snaps Sunday, Johnson had only 14 touches for 67 yards and a touchdown against Washington.

He signed a three-year, $39 million extension, including $30 million guaranteed, last week. The Cardinals based his worth on his 2016 season when he led the NFL with 2,118 all-purpose years and 373 touches.