DeVante Parker a full participant at practice

The Dolphins listed receiver DeVante Parker as a full participant at practice Thursday, the first time he’s accomplished that since Aug. 12. Thus, it appears, as coach Adam Gase stated earlier in the day, that Parker is on track to play Sunday.

Parker broke his middle finger in practice last month and had returned to practice as a limited participant last week.

The Dolphins listed him among their inactives for the season opener.

Parker joins Danny Amendola, Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant in the team’s receiving corps.