Everson Griffen pops up on injury report with toe

The Packers aren’t the only team in Sunday’s looming NFC North showdown with injury questions. For the Vikings, defensive end Everson Griffen emerged on Thursday’s injury report with a toe problem.

Griffen was officially limited in Thursday’s practice. Because he didn’t appear on Wednesday’s injury report this apparently is a new injury.

Also limited in practice was center Pat Elflein (ankle, shoulder). Fully participating in practice were cornerback Trae Waynes (knee), cornerback Mackensie Alexander (ankle), and running back Roc Thomas (ankle).