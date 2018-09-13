Initial list of Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees announced

Getty Images

The long, difficult process of picking a five-man class of modern candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame begins with a long list of distinguished nominees.

Thursday, the Hall announced the list of 102 nominees for the honor, beginning the process.

The group includes first-year eligible players including Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed, Champ Bailey and London Fletcher.

The list will be pared to 25 semifinalists in November, and then to 15 in January. Voting for those 15 finalists takes place the Saturday before the Super Bowl.

In addition to picking five from the list below, selectors will also be voting on seniors finalist Johnny Robinson, and contributors Pat Bowlen and Gil Brandt. Each needs 80 percent of a yes-no vote to be chosen to the Hall.

Quarterbacks

Randall Cunningham, Dave Krieg, Jeff Garcia, Donovan McNabb, Steve McNair.

Running backs

Shaun Alexander, Tiki Barber, Earnest Byner, Larry Centers, Corey Dillon, Eddie George, *Edgerrin James, Darryl Johnston, Eric Metcalf (WR/KR/PR), Clinton Portis, Fred Taylor, Herschel Walker, Chris Warren, Ricky Watters.

Wide receivers

Isaac Bruce, Gary Clark, Henry Ellard, Torry Holt, Chad Johnson, Derrick Mason, Sterling Sharpe, Rod Smith, Hines Ward.

Tight ends

Mark Bavaro, Tony Gonzalez, Brent Jones, Jay Novacek.

Offensive linemen

Willie Anderson (T), Tony Boselli (T), Lomas Brown (T), Ray Donaldson (C), Alan Faneca (G), Chris Hinton (G/T), Kent Hull (C), Steve Hutchinson (G), Mike Kenn (T), Olin Kreutz (C), Kevin Mawae (C/G), Tom Nalen (C), Chris Samuels (T), Richmond Webb (T), Steve Wisniewski (G).

Defensive linemen

La’Roi Glover (DT/NT), Russell Maryland (DT), Leslie O’Neal (DE), Simeon Rice (DE), Richard Seymour (DT), Neil Smith (DE), Bryant Young (DT).

Linebackers

Carl Banks, Cornelius Bennett, Tedy Bruschi, London Fletcher, Seth Joyner, Wilber Marshall, Clay Matthews, Willie McGinest, Karl Mecklenburg, Sam Mills, Chris Spielman, Takeo Spikes, Darryl Talley, Zach Thomas.

Defensive backs

Eric Allen (CB), Steve Atwater (S), Champ Bailey (CB), Ronde Barber (CB/S), Bill Bates (S), LeRoy Butler (S), Nick Collins (S), Thomas Everett (S), Rodney Harrison (S), Ty Law (CB), Albert Lewis (CB), John Lynch (S), Tim McDonald (S), Ed Reed (FS), Dennis Smith (S), Troy Vincent (CB), Adrian Wilson (S), Darren Woodson (S).

Special teams

Jason Elam (K), Jeff Feagles (P), Sean Landeta (P), Brian Mitchell (KR/PR also RB), Steve Tasker (ST also WR).

Coaches

Don Coryell, Bill Cowher, Tom Flores, Jim Hanifan, Mike Holmgren, Jimmy Johnson, Richie Petitbon, Dan Reeves, Marty Schottenheimer, Clark Shaughnessy, Dick Vermeil.