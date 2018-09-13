Jalen Ramsey on Gronk: I fear no man, he has to come line up on me

Getty Images

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey will face Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski on the field on Sunday, and Ramsey isn’t backing off his past criticism of Gronk.

Told that some people think he’s crazy for calling Gronkowski overrated, Ramsey said he’s not intimidated.

“I might be crazy, I don’t care,” Ramsey said. “He’s good, don’t get it twisted, he’s good. You saying this to me is supposed to bring fear to me or something? I don’t fear no man, period. So he’s going to have to come out there and line up on me.”

Despite saying Gronkowski is good today, Ramsey said last month that he doesn’t think Gronk is good.

“I don’t think Gronk’s good,” Ramsey said. “Let me say, I don’t think Gronk is as great as people think he is. . . . Any time Gronk has been matched up with a corner, he’s had a very bad game, and that corner has had a very good game.”

Gronk may be motivated to have a very good game against a cornerback who has said he is not very good.