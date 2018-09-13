Jalen Ramsey on Gronk: I fear no man, he has to come line up on me

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 13, 2018, 3:24 PM EDT
Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey will face Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski on the field on Sunday, and Ramsey isn’t backing off his past criticism of Gronk.

Told that some people think he’s crazy for calling Gronkowski overrated, Ramsey said he’s not intimidated.

“I might be crazy, I don’t care,” Ramsey said. “He’s good, don’t get it twisted, he’s good. You saying this to me is supposed to bring fear to me or something? I don’t fear no man, period. So he’s going to have to come out there and line up on me.”

Despite saying Gronkowski is good today, Ramsey said last month that he doesn’t think Gronk is good.

I don’t think Gronk’s good,” Ramsey said. “Let me say, I don’t think Gronk is as great as people think he is. . . . Any time Gronk has been matched up with a corner, he’s had a very bad game, and that corner has had a very good game.”

Gronk may be motivated to have a very good game against a cornerback who has said he is not very good.

33 responses to "Jalen Ramsey on Gronk: I fear no man, he has to come line up on me

  In before the tears about how he doesn't respect the game blah blah blah.

    And before the OBJ killed him comments, 0 TD, Jags win. Sounds like Ramsey did his job to me.

  Don't be surprised to see some toss sweep action right — right at the forgetful loud-mouthed CB. This fool might get "tossed out the club" a few times on Sunday.

  4:30PM EST Sunday. National game (I think). Doug Marrone would being doing the whole country a favor if he just said, "Jalen, you have Gronk man-to-man the whole game…shadow him". Grab the popcorn and see who comes out on top of that match up.

  Nobody's saying he didn't do his job you buffoon, we're just pointing out the fact that he did it poorly. Yes, that is a fact.

  Maybe someday Gronk will have as many Super Bowl rings as Ramsey. It's a good thing he already has a pretty good head start.

  Funny how you think because the Jags won that Ramsey did his job, I guess letting the opponent catch EVERY pass is the job now?

  Ramsey needs to shut up. He is a good player, but until his Jags actually win something, he needs to shut up and play.
    I predict Gronk will score two TD's against the Jags and the Pats will win the game.
    And further — tell Ramsey to take some night classes in English while he's at it.

  First, in the off season, he says,"Gronk's not good." Then, come game time, he says, "Don't get my words twisted — Gronk is good."

    Nah, he doesn't sound scared to me.

  Belichick [monotone]: Ramsey is a great player, I have a lot of respect for him. [Resumes taping Ramsey quotes to Gronk's locker.]

  21. Ralphie says:
    September 13, 2018 at 3:29 pm
    4:30PM EST Sunday. National game (I think). Doug Marrone would being doing the whole country a favor if he just said, "Jalen, you have Gronk man-to-man the whole game…shadow him". Grab the popcorn and see who comes out on top of that match up.
    ————————–
    I think the coaches (both of them) just want to win the game. They worry the least who (TE or CB) comes on top.
    I am ok with Gronk having a bad game as long as the Pats win.

  22. coltsreign says:
    September 13, 2018 at 3:29 pm
    “I fear no man”

    Where’s Tom Coughlin the disciplinarian?

    ———————–

    Senile Coughlin is living it up in the sun. Don't be fooled. Nothing more than some dumb figurehead down there now.

  It's almost like you have to root for Ramsey because the Gen Xers on here will post "get off my lawn" posts in droves. They hate to see a confident athlete who isn't afraid to talk trash in the spirit of competition. You've gotta love it.

  Couple of things here if you aren't keeping up. All of the comments that media has been reporting on (up until this Jalen comment) were said in GQ article over a month ago. Over the last month the media has done their best to make this sound like Jalen has been talking non-stop smack when in fact all of the comments (including comments on GronK and on several players in the NFL) were said over a month ago. I guess at the end of day the media got what they wanted….. 2 players making comments towards each other thru the media. Personally I don't see the benefit in calling other players out. But seeing what one of Jalen Ramsey teammates in particular has gone thru over the past 4 year, I say go ahead Ramsey.

  for a team that has done nothing in last 20 years, Jag fans sure do like to yak it up. on Monday morning they will be nowhere to be found on here

  28. amurdora says:
    September 13, 2018 at 3:26 pm
    In before the tears about how he doesn’t respect the game blah blah blah.

    And before the OBJ killed him comments, 0 TD, Jags win. Sounds like Ramsey did his job to me.

    Not sure what you're talking about, on both counts. It has nothing to with respect for the game, it's simply that Ramsey is a loudmouth punk who thinks he is better than he really is.

    And if you watched the Giants game, OBJ did leave Ramsey in the dust on more than one occasion. In fact, OBJ made several good plays during the game, but we didn’t hear Ramsey’s name mentioned at all. He disappeared, much like he did in the AFC CG last year.

    Whatever happens on Sunday happens. But I’m rooting for the Pats, and I hope Gronk teaches this little punk a lesson in football that he won’t forget soon.

  Brady must laugh at these guys. Kordell Stewart, Joey Porter, Bart Scott, Mike Vanderjagt, Anthony Smith, Richard Sherman. The list goes on. The biggest mouth pieces in the game have come and gone in Brady's 18 years. Jalen Ramsey was 7 years old when Brady won his first Super Bowl.

