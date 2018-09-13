Jerry Jones, Dez Bryant party together at Beyonce concert

Getty Images

Jerry Jones and Dez Bryant were spotted partying together earlier this week at the Beyonce concert at AT&T Stadium. TMZ posted photos of the two sitting together in what appears to be Jones’ luxury suite.

Don’t read anything into it, though.

The Cowboys are not re-signing Bryant despite the fact that he remains unemployed, and they remain without a No. 1 receiver.

Bryant is represented by Jay Z’s sports agency, Roc Nation Sports. He told Jane Slater of NFL Media he bumped into Jones at the concert.

Bryant frequently has expressed his love for Jones on Twitter since the Cowboys released him April 13. The star receiver has said others in the organization talked Jones into his departure after eight seasons.

The Browns offered Bryant a one-year deal with a base value of less than $5 million last month. In the offseason, the former Cowboys receiver turned down a three-year, $21 million contract from the Ravens.