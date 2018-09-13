Jets CEO: No playoff mandate for Todd Bowles, Mike Maccagnan

Getty Images

Jets CEO Christopher Johnson admitted yesterday he stayed out of the decision to draft quarterback Sam Darnold this spring — throwing shade at a fellow owner along the way.

Likewise, he’s not going to meddle too heavily in football decisions, saying it would be “counterproductive” to put a playoff mandate on coach Todd Bowles and general manager Mike Maccagnan.

“We were a team to be reckoned with last year,” Johnson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “I think we will be this year, too. Maybe more so.”

The Jets went 5-11 last year, but it was a more competitive 5-11 than the year before. It was also their seventh straight year without a playoff appearance, a run which covers the last three years of the Bowles-Maccagnan era. Both of them received two-year contract extensions after last season.

Beating the brakes off the Lions in the opener helped build enthusiasm, and the presence of what they believe to be a franchise quarterback in Darnold adds fuel to that.

“Time will tell. “I think this looks like a good team, I really do,” Johnson said. “Maybe expectations should ramp up [next year]. For right now, I think this team is advancing. I’m happy with what I see so far.”

In addition to building a better roster, the books are in better shape — as the Jets are projected to have the most salary cap room in the league next offseason. And that has ownership content with the guys running the place, for now.