Jon Gruden: Martavis Bryant in a “good place right now”

Posted by Josh Alper on September 13, 2018, 7:10 AM EDT
The Raiders cut wide receiver Martavis Bryant in Week One and General Manager Reggie McKenzie said at the time that the team could not count on him as much as they could count on other players.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said the team kept the best receivers and that group did not include Bryant, who he also criticized multiple times in training camp for failing to live up to his potential. None of that seemed to matter on Wednesday as the Raiders brought Bryant back to the team despite reports that Bryant faces another suspension under the substance abuse policy.

Gruden didn’t reference that directly, but did say Bryant is in a “good place right now” while talking up the wideout’s ability to help the team on the field.

“He’s a guy who has proven he can go up and get the deep ball in contested situations,” Gruden said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “He can run away from you. He can make you miss. He can make big plays down the field. We’re hoping we can bottle up where he is now. He’s in a great place. He has a great state of mind. We’ll see what happens.”

It’s not clear what, if anything, has changed in terms of Bryant’s status with the league. With Bryant and two veteran defensive linemen joining the Raiders, it seems clear that a 33-13 loss to the Rams has changed some thoughts in Oakland,

  2. Gruden hung with a super bowl contender for 3 quarters which included a red zone turnover and 125 yards in penalties before things started to unravel. Good thing is those mistakes can be and will be fix!! A lot of winnable games coming up including the Donkey’s this week, where the Raiders have won the 3 out of the last 5 meetings and have a 63-52-2 overall record vs the Donkey’s. Going to be great when all the haters start disappearing as the Raiders keep winning and the Bears keep losing.

    RN4L

  6. Isn’t it funny how desperation changes Gruden’s mind? Gruden made his reputation by finishing the job Tony Dungi started in Tampa. He also did a good job with the Raiders his first time around. He’s always been known as a tough little guy who used a no-nonsense approach with his players.
    Unfortunately, many of these modern players are big babies who don’t respond well to that kind of approach. They are too used to being coddled and babied. Look at Matt Patricia in Detroit. It’s been stated that many of his veteran players are not happy with his tough-guy approach, either. We all saw the result of that in their game with the Jets.
    So — Gruden is making a lot of money but he’s finding out that it’s going to be a lot tougher than he thought to win games. Especially with an over-rated QB and a suspect defense.
    And — you just know that many of the Raiders players were not happy with the outcome of the Khalil Mack situation. If Gruden doesn’t get things turned around in a hurry, those Raiders fans are going to be all over him. His tenure in Raiderland might be very short when all is said and done.

  7. This is the beginning of a winning era in Raiders’ history. The last winning era had a coach named Gruden too. Hopefully we’ll get to see Martavis Bryant on Sunday. The Denver Broncos are the ones who really hate this signing. I can’t wait to see this game.

  8. joetoronto says:
    September 13, 2018 at 7:26 am
    This was actually a great moving bringing him back, but you boneheads wouldn’t know that.

    ***********************************************************************************

    It’s a great move if Bryant doesn’t violate league policy again, focuses on his work and doesn’t get drawn into distractions, and doesn’t start s#!t with teammates. Pretty reasonable to be skeptical about that all happening given the guy’s history, which is a good chunk of the reason why people are rightly critical. Even if the financial risk is relatively low, he still has the potential to screw things up for the team. Not sure how that makes everyone else a bonehead, but okay.

  9. TEN STEPS TO INFINITE PERSONAL AND PROFESSIONAL SUCCESS

    1) Do something stupid
    2) Get fired
    3) Promise to do better
    4) Get re-hired
    5) Do something stupid
    6) Get fired
    7) Promise to do better
    8) Get re-hired
    9) Get fired
    10) Get re-hired

