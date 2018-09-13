Jon Gruden: Martavis Bryant in a “good place right now”

Getty Images

The Raiders cut wide receiver Martavis Bryant in Week One and General Manager Reggie McKenzie said at the time that the team could not count on him as much as they could count on other players.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said the team kept the best receivers and that group did not include Bryant, who he also criticized multiple times in training camp for failing to live up to his potential. None of that seemed to matter on Wednesday as the Raiders brought Bryant back to the team despite reports that Bryant faces another suspension under the substance abuse policy.

Gruden didn’t reference that directly, but did say Bryant is in a “good place right now” while talking up the wideout’s ability to help the team on the field.

“He’s a guy who has proven he can go up and get the deep ball in contested situations,” Gruden said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “He can run away from you. He can make you miss. He can make big plays down the field. We’re hoping we can bottle up where he is now. He’s in a great place. He has a great state of mind. We’ll see what happens.”

It’s not clear what, if anything, has changed in terms of Bryant’s status with the league. With Bryant and two veteran defensive linemen joining the Raiders, it seems clear that a 33-13 loss to the Rams has changed some thoughts in Oakland,