Josh Dobbs takes first-team snaps at Steelers practice as Roethlisberger rests elbow

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is continuing to rest his injured elbow, and Josh Dobbs is the next man up in Pittsburgh.

Dobbs confirmed to Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he took the first-team snaps with Roethlisberger sidelined.

Roethlisberger missed yesterday’s practice because of the elbow injury as well. There’s been no word from the Steelers about whether he’ll be available to take on the Chiefs on Sunday.

Dobbs was a fourth-round draft pick out of Tennessee last season. He played well in the preseason this year but has never played in an NFL regular-season game. He is listed on the Steelers’ depth chart as the No. 2 quarterback behind Roethlisberger and ahead of third-round rookie Mason Rudolph.