Josh Gordon, Tyrod Taylor have “to take off in a big way”

AP

Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon missed most of this summer’s practice time and all of their preseason games, which meant he didn’t get a lot of time to work with quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

That didn’t stop Gordon from coming up with the game-tying touchdown catch in the fourth quarter against the Steelers last Sunday, but he didn’t make much noise otherwise. Gordon played 69 snaps against Pittsburgh, but was targeted on just three of the 40 passes that Taylor threw over the course of the afternoon.

Taylor said he is “learning his speed each and every day so that we can be better at connecting” and Gordon is looking for bigger things against the Saints this weekend.

“The biggest jump for most teams is after that first week, and for us, we’ve got to take off in a big way,” Gordon said, via Nate Ulrich of Ohio.com.

Based on the way the Saints defense played last week, there should be opportunities for the duo to show that their work this week has paid off.