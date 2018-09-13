Kelvin Benjamin says he has “awesome” knowledge of Bills offense

Getty Images

Bills wide receiver Zay Jones declined to answer questions about a tweet posted by his mother that suggested Jones had to tell teammate Kelvin Benjamin where to line up, but he did talk to Benjamin about it.

Benjamin said Thursday that Jones came to talk to him about the tweet and “apologized for it.” Benjamin went on to say that he feels the entire receiving corps gets along well and helps each other out, although he also made it clear that he does not feel he needs assistance when it comes to figuring out where to line up in the offense.

“Awesome,” Benjamin said when asked about his comfort level in the offense, via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com. “I’m the No. 1, right? Why wouldn’t I be?”

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Benjamin’s knowledge of the system is “on the come” and offered a reminder that coordinator Brian Daboll has put a new offense into place this year.

Benjamin caught one pass for 10 yards in Buffalo’s 47-3 loss to the Ravens. He’ll look for better results when they face the Chargers this Sunday.