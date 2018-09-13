Laquon Treadwell vows to improve

AP

It’s a make-or-break season for Vikings receiver Laquon Treadwell. Through one week, the needle continues to point to broken.

But Treadwell isn’t giving up after a lackluster debut, which included a drive-killing drop and only two catches for 18 yards.

“I could have done better,” Treadwell said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “I left a lot of plays on the field. The two catches I left on the field. I left some blocks on the field. I could have done a lot of things better.”

The drop came on a play that Treadwell said he hadn’t practiced much. But he knows that’s not an excuse (even if it sounds like one).

“First game,” Treadwell said. “It’s something you learn from.”

Treadwell took 38 snaps in Week One, 54 percent of the total offensive plays. That makes him the clear-cut No. 3 receiver, a title he won’t hold for long if he keeps dropping passes.