Leonard Fournette declares himself a “game-time decision”

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette didn’t practice today, but he’s feeling confident anyway.

Via Jeff Darlington of ESPN.com, Fournette declared himself a game-time decision for Sunday against the Patriots.

“I started running on it today,” he said. “It feels good. So that’s progress. We’ll see. It’s a game-time decision, . . . I like my chances more and more as the day has gone on.”

While the positive attitude is a good thing, Fournette’s so central to what the Jaguars do offensively that sending him out at anything less than 100 percent might not be wise. The temptation of playing the team that beat them in the AFC Championship Game will only add to that.

If he can’t play, the Jaguars will have to rely on T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant in the running game.