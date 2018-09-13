LeSean McCoy: We have to make it easy for Josh Allen

Getty Images

Running back LeSean McCoy had a quiet opener for the Bills last Sunday as he ran seven times for 22 yards before the Ravens moved so far ahead that there wasn’t much point in running the ball or risking injury to a key veteran.

Quiet days from McCoy are never a good thing for the Buffalo offense, but it will be particularly important for him to put up a strong performance this week. First-round pick Josh Allen is taking over at quarterback and McCoy knows that the rest of the offense needs to step up in order to help the rookie avoid calamity.

“One thing I’m going to talk to the offense about, especially the skill guys, for the rookie quarterback to have a good game for them is to make it easy on him,” McCoy said, via the team’s website. “Hey, if he makes a wrong read and the ball is hard to catch, catch it. You might not get yards after the catch, but just catching the ball will give him confidence, moving the chains. In the running back room, making guys miss, breaking tackles, everything to give him the extra advantage is critical and big for this game and his confidence. He’s so young. If he gets going he gets more confidence each play, so that’s something I want to talk to the guys about, just executing and making it easier for him.”

Outside of McCoy, there aren’t many Bills offensive players with a track record that suggests they’ll be capable of lifting an inexperienced quarterback to great heights. That appeared to be part of the reason why the Bills didn’t go with Allen from day one, but plans have changed and we’ll see if the unit can rise to the occasion.