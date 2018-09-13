Marcus Mariota limited in Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice as he continues to deal with the elbow injury that forced him to make an early exit from last Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins.

Mariota was a full participant on Wednesday and head coach Mike Vrabel said there wasn’t a change in his condition over the last day. Vrabel explained he limited Mariota’s work on Thursday in order to give Blaine Gabbert time with the first team in the event they need to go with Gabbert this weekend against Houston.

“He’s about the same, and so we felt like we needed to probably get Blaine some reps just to be able to evaluate the quarterback situation as we got closer to the end of the week,” Vrabel said, via the team’s website. “So that was why he was limited, just because he didn’t get the normal reps that he would normally get. Just being able to evaluate which quarterback is going to be able to give us the best chance at the end of the week, especially on Sunday.”

Vrabel said that he feels Mariota gives them the best chance right now, but left open the possibility that could change before kickoff arrives on Sunday.