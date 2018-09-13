Marquette King on Jon Gruden: “Who’s that?”

Getty Images

The Raiders cut punter Marquette King in March amid reports that new head coach Jon Gruden had a personality conflict with King. King later signed with the Broncos, who host the Raiders on Sunday. So will King have anything to say to Gruden?

It doesn’t sound like it. Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver asked King about seeing Gruden on Sunday, and King pretended not to know who Gruden was.

“Who’s that?’’ King said. “I don’t know who you’re talking about.’’

Asked whether King is looking forward to taking on his old team, he answered, “I’m looking forward to every game.”

Gruden has become a punching bag around the NFL in recent months, as the Raiders have made some odd personnel decisions and started the season 0-1. But King is declining to throw a punch.