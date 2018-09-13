Marquette King on Jon Gruden: “Who’s that?”

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 13, 2018, 11:23 AM EDT
The Raiders cut punter Marquette King in March amid reports that new head coach Jon Gruden had a personality conflict with King. King later signed with the Broncos, who host the Raiders on Sunday. So will King have anything to say to Gruden?

It doesn’t sound like it. Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver asked King about seeing Gruden on Sunday, and King pretended not to know who Gruden was.

“Who’s that?’’ King said. “I don’t know who you’re talking about.’’

Asked whether King is looking forward to taking on his old team, he answered, “I’m looking forward to every game.”

Gruden has become a punching bag around the NFL in recent months, as the Raiders have made some odd personnel decisions and started the season 0-1. But King is declining to throw a punch.

  8. Again Reggie’s poor drafts have hurt this team over the last 4 years, how many of Reggie’s picks are are other teams, Mack is the exception

  10. Jon Gruden. You know that highly overrated NFL head coach who hasn’t done anything of notable importance in the NFL in over 16 years. The guy who is over-hyped and lies to his players all the time. The fraud. Yeah, that guy.

  14. I still don’t hate the Mack trade. From a win now perspective I agree it’s bad, but it’s great for Gruden to have all those picks leading into Las Vegas to make a big splash. Players will want to be in Vegas. They will love it. Also, Mack is 27 now… Outside LBs peak younger than you think. He’s in his prime already and by the time the Raiders are in Vegas Mack will be past his prime. That’s what Gruden is playing for, and he needs to be just good enough not to be embarrassing for the next two years.

    Oakland did play maybe the best team in the league in week 1 and had them in a great game for a half. Not terrible.

  15. Marquette King is an outstanding punter. PHYSICAL.

    Marquette King was one of the highest paid punters in the league last year. FINANCIAL.

    Marquette King denies physical presence of a man named Jon Gruden. EMOTIONAL.

    Marquette King cost his former team on the field with selfish penalties. EMOTIONAL.

    Marquette King had to be physically restrained from going after his current team’s radio announcers. EMOTIONAL.

    Marquette King is an excellent piano player. PHYSICAL + EMOTIONAL.

    Music makes everybody happier, Marquette.

  18. “Someone please tell him he’s a punter.” No need. He answered the question with grace. ‘I’m looking forward to every game.’
    The shot across the bow of ‘Who’s dat?’ is just a way of deflecting comments. He is a punter, every game is a blessing for them. Big check, low risk.

  21. Gruden is enjoying himself and making a lot of money doing it.

    Sports media is having a field day making fun of Gruden, so they are happy.

    Raiders fans can’t expect very much winning at this point so, hopefully they are at least enjoying the circus before it closes down and heads to vegas……

  22. It’s a bit early to be writing off a competent coach. Perhaps his time has passed, but maybe not. Gruden’s not an idiot and has overacheived with his talent before.

    Other new HCs seem to be afforded 3 seasons, but not Gruden. Why not?

    Lots of teams, 15 to be precise, are 0-1, including Atlanta & New Orleans, two bona fide playoff teams from last season. And the Steelers are 0-0-1 against one of NFL’s prolificallly worst teams historically from last season. No one’s talking about their coaches like they are about Gruden.

    And let’s face it, the Raiders were 6-10 last season, not 12-4. They’ve had one winning season (with an exit in the playoffs in the WC round) since when, … oh yeah, since one season after Gruden left Oakland and on the residual talent of his team, 2002.

    In those 15 seasons since then the Raiders have averaged just over 5 wins/season.

    I think that the guy deserves some respect and patience. If he can’t have the Raiders at .500 by next (2019) season, then let the criticism begin.

  24. When I first seen this I was like who’s Marquette King ,,then I seen the article and was like oh,,,,he’s the dancing punter !

  30. Looking forward to the long awaited match up of Bruce Irvin Vs. Marquette King. This is the game where Irvin sends King back into Pee Wee Football for running his pie hole during the off season.

  32. Raiders were 6-10 last year.. Not sure why all the hate on Gruden.

    Did the Bears win with Mack? Please remind me. lol

  33. The Analytical Kid says:

    September 13, 2018 at 11:42 am

    —–

    It’s purely because of his personnel decisions. You can’t come in and get rid of the teams best players and then lose. Look at Chip Kelly… One could argue that he is trying to stockpile cap space and draft picks. There are 2 flaws with that method…first, there is a common theme with teams that have a lot of cap space…they aren’t very good. Who are the big names going to the Jets and Browns? If you are a bottom feeder, you are going to have to over pay for FAs to come there, while at the same time, they showed with Mack, they aren’t willing to pay people extra money. But maybe he is looking to build a team through the draft. Maybe, but what I have heard about Gruden is he isn’t a teacher. He expects you to already know it and motivates you to go out there and execute. This is why Gruden likes older players and an QBs that are great with the play book. If he is going to build a team through the draft, he needs to hit on draft picks and do more than clap his hands and tell them to work harder. He needs to teach them, he needs to teach all of his players the system, not just expect them to know it.

    Nothing he is doing makes sense. Let’s get rid of Crabtree and bring in washed up Jordy Nelson. Lets get rid of the punter and Mack because he doesn’t like their attitude, but let’s give the Steelers a 3rd rounder for Bryant? Lets then trade for AJ McCarron because why not? Can’t beat out Nathan Peterman or Josh Allen, but you give them a 5th round pick? I look forward to seeing this master plan of his…

  34. up in your business – Gruden built the Raiders into a SuperBowl team, and then was traded by their old senile owner.

  35. As bad as the Raiders looked against the Rams does anybody have any doubt whatsoever that Gruden will completely out coach Trip Tomlin when the Raiders host the Steelers in the Sunday late game on December 9th? But once again Trip Tomlin will never, ever be on the hot seat because the Rooneys are “blown away” by the way he talks. Sigh.

  36. Dude you’re a punter! Nothing you have to say is going to affect the outcome of the game. That’s like asking the batboy for a MLB team what he thinks about the opposing teams starting pitcher.

  38. Gruden got a 10 year contract for a reason, he inherited Reggie’s mess, Mark Davis ain’t stupid, Reggie is still employed because he has a contract

  39. silvernblacksabbath says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:05 pm
    And the Broncos were 5-11 with Miller, your point? The Rams had many 7-9 & 8-8 years with Donald. The point is you don’t trade your teams best defensive player especially if they are as disruptive as Khalil Mack. He used to terrorize my Broncos so bad..

  43. perro1154 says:
    September 13, 2018 at 11:30 am
    Again Reggie’s poor drafts have hurt this team over the last 4 years, how many of Reggie’s picks are are other teams, Mack is the exception
    what are you talking about?????Just a hater eh!
    2012 (first pick was the third rd)
    Tony Bergstrom- Redskins
    Jack Crawford – Falcons
    Juron Criner -CFL
    Nathan Stupar – NY Giants
    2013
    DJ Hayden -Jags
    Menelik Watson -got cut by broncos in sept. UFA
    Latavius Murray – Vikings
    Stacy MCGee – Redskins
    Brice Butler – Cardinals
    Davis Bass – Jets
    2014
    Mack – Bears (ouch)
    Carr , Jacksin, Elllis – all are still on the raiders
    TJ Carrie – Browns
    Shelby Harris – Broncos
    Dowling -CFL
    2015
    Cooper, Felicaino, and McDonald are still on the raiders
    Mario Edwards- Giants
    Clive Walford – Jets
    Anthont Morris -CFL
    2016
    Joseph, & Washington still on the raiders, Calhoun was released yesterday
    Ward- Cowboys
    Connor Cook- Panthers
    2017
    Conley, Obi, Vandedoes, and Lee are still on the raiders.
    Shalom Lunai – seahawks
    Elijah Hood – Panthers
    Treyvon Hester- eagles

  45. milehighcityboss says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:19 pm
    And the Broncos were 5-11 with Miller, your point? The Rams had many 7-9 & 8-8 years with Donald. The point is you don’t trade your teams best defensive player especially if they are as disruptive as Khalil Mack. He used to terrorize my Broncos so bad..
    You’re team just cut everyone else. Also, you don’t have a qb being paid $25 million a year. The Raiders have so many holes on the defense that they were bottom ranked. Imagine putting that much cap room into one player. How are you going to get better? Their defense sucked last year with Mack and Chicago still lost with him having a great game. It just proves that one great player won’t turn a unit around.

  46. Even Carlin, Hicks, Pryor, and Chapelle couldn’t come up with anything funnier than the mess that is the Raiders…I’m sure Vegas already has remorse on getting in bed with the nfl and the davis crime syndicate.

