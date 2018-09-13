Martavis Bryant: Suspension reports aren’t bugging me

Getty Images

Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant spoke to reporters on Thursday for the first time since April and the reports that he may be facing further league discipline were among the topics of conversation.

Bryant, who was suspended for the entire 2016 season after multiple violations of the substance abuse policy, said he doesn’t know anything about pending discipline and that he isn’t disturbed by the chatter.

“It’s not bugging me,” Bryant said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “But I don’t have control over that. I don’t want to really discuss that.”

Bryant rejoined the Raiders on Wednesday after being cut when the team dropped to 53 players on September 1. He said that he was surprised by the initial decision and feels ready to play Monday if the team opts to put him in the lineup.