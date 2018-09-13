Matthew Stafford doesn’t give “much credit” to Jets knowing signals, changes them anyway

Getty Images

After the Jets crushed the Jets on Monday night, linebacker Darron Lee said that part of the reason the Jets knew what the Lions were running because of their hand signals and his interception return for a touchdown seemed to be a good example of the Lions offense failing to change things up from last season.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford joined head coach Matt Patricia in downplaying that aspect of their 48-17 thrashing by saying that he doesn’t give “much credit” to the Jets having knowledge of what was coming, but they’ll be changing those signals for this week’s matchup with the 49ers.

“We do every week,” Stafford said, via the Detroit Free Press. “So, I don’t know what they thought they had. Not too worried about that honestly, to tell you the truth.”

Monday night’s game was the fifth four-interception game of Stafford’s career and that’s more than any other quarterback since Stafford entered the league in 2009. Doing anything he can to avoid adding to that total seems like a wise idea heading into Week Two.