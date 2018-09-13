Michael Johnson, Billy Price leave with injuries

Getty Images

The Bengals are having a good day on the scoreboard, with a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter on three touchdown passes from Andy Dalton to A.J. Green.

But they have lost two key players.

The Bengals have ruled out defensive end Michael Johnson with a left knee injury. He did not have any statistics before leaving in the first quarter.

Rookie center Billy Price headed to the locker room after having his right lower leg examined by athletic trainers. The Bengals list him as questionable to return.

Running back Joe Mixon did return after having his right knee examined in the locker room. He has eight carries for 22 yards and one catch for 3 yards.