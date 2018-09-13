Mike Zimmer on Aaron Rodgers: He walks on water so I’m sure he’s playing

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was hobbled by a knee injury in Week One, but Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has no doubt that Rodgers will play when the teams meet in Week Two.

“Yeah, well, you know he walks on water, so I’m sure he’s going to play,” Zimmer said.

Officially, the Packers haven’t said whether Rodgers can play through what he said was a sprained knee. But Rodgers came back from the injury and led the Packers on a comeback win over the Bears, and he said afterward that he had no doubt he’d be able to play against the Vikings.

Facing the Vikings’ defense won’t be easy for Rodgers. Last year Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone on a hit from Minnesota’s Anthony Barr, and last week the Vikings’ defense looked outstanding in a Week One win over the 49ers.

But Rodgers wants to take on the Vikings even if he’s not 100 percent healthy, and Zimmer has no doubt that Rodgers will be there.