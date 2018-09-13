Mychal Kendricks visits Seahawks

Getty Images

He has pleaded guilty to federal charges of insider trading. But that hasn’t completely derailed his NFL career.

Linebacker Mychal Kendricks has visited the Seahawks, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Kendricks, who entered a guilty plea last week, faces up to 25 years in prison. The NFL has not taken any action that would prevent him from playing, despite language in the Personal Conduct Policy that would seem to apply to situations like this.

The Browns quickly released Kendricks after he admitted to insider trading, even though the Browns apparently knew enough to figure out that he was in some sort of legal jeopardy when signing him.

Meanwhile, a certain player whom the Seahawks and other teams could use as a backup (or starting) quarterback continues to be shunned, even though he neither has been accused of nor admitted to any wrongdoing of any kind.