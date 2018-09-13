No Thursday practice for Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams

Getty Images

Packers coach Mike McCarthy had hoped quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be able to do more Thursday than he did Wednesday, despite a knee injury. Officially, Rodgers did the same on both days: Nothing.

According to the official injury report, Rodgers did not practice on Thursday. He also didn’t practice Wednesday. This doesn’t mean Rodgers did nothing; rehab efforts and other drills count as activity, but not as practice.

Rodgers said Wednesday that he doesn’t need to practice to play. (He also doesn’t need two healthy legs to play really, really well.) Also missing practice on Thursday, for the second straight day, was receiver Davante Adams, who has a shoulder injury.

Despite the dozens of NFL insiders who are constantly scouring for information, no one has been able to root out the specific diagnosis and prognosis for Rodgers. Which knee ligament is sprained? What degree is the sprain?

We’ll see if anyone can shake that information out of the trees. If James Jones doesn’t have it, however, no one will.