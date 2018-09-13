Olivier Vernon still out of practice for Giants

Getty Images

On Wednesday, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said that linebacker Olivier Vernon would be “out there this week” after missing the last few weeks with an ankle injury.

He hasn’t made it out there yet. Vernon was listed as a non-participant in practice on Wednesday and was out again on Thursday as the Giants continued their preparations for Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys.

Vernon was replaced by Lorenzo Carter and Connor Barwin in the Giants’ season-opening loss to the Jaguars.

The only other Giants player to miss practice on Thursday was cornerback Janoris Jenkins. According to multiple reports, Jenkins made a hasty exit from the team’s facility in order to deal with a family matter. Those reports described Jenkins as distraught and said it was not related to the charges against his brother in the death of Roosevelt Rene at Jenkins’ house earlier this year.