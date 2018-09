AP

With all the talk about whether quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play on Sunday against the Vikings, another injured Packer has gone unnoticed.

Receiver Davante Adams has a shoulder injury, and it’s bad enough that he didn’t practice on Wednesday.

Adams had five catches for 88 yards and an extra-effort touchdown in Sunday night’s stirring win over the Bears.

The Packers will issue injury reports on Thursday and Friday in advance of Sunday’s NFC North showdown.