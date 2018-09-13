Preston Brown inactive for Bengals, missing first NFL game

Getty Images

Bengals linebacker Preston Brown has never missed an NFL game. He never missed a college game either.

But Cincinnati listed Brown among its inactives after he tested his ankle in an off-field workout Thursday afternoon.

Brown will sit for a game for the first time since high school, ending his streak of 65 consecutive games played in his NFL career. Hardy Nickerson will start for the Bengals at middle linebacker.

The Bengals’ other inactives are receiver Cody Core (back), receiver Auden Tate, running back Mark Walton, offensive lineman Christian Westerman, offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi and defensive tackle Josh Tupou.

The Ravens already had ruled out tight end Hayden Hurst (foot), defensive tackle Willie Henry (hernia) and defensive back Maurice Canady (thigh). Their other inactives are quarterback Robert Griffin III, receiver Jordan Lasley, offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and defensive tackle Zach Sieler.