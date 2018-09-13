Ravens have scored 16 unanswered points to get within 28-23

AP

The momentum turned at the end of the first half when Baltimore scored with eight seconds remaining before halftime, and it’s stayed on the Ravens’ sideline after intermission.

Baltimore has scored 16 unanswered points to pull within 28-23 with 9:35 remaining in the fourth quarter.

In the second half, Justin Tucker has hit a 55-yard field goal and John Brown made a great catch in the end zone on a 21-yard pass from Joe Flacco.

Flacco is now 24-of-40 for 328 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Brown has four catches for 92 yards.

The Bengals have done little since 2:58 remained in the first half. They have four first downs and five punts on their past five drives after taking a 28-7 lead.