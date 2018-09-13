Report: Mychal Kendricks signing one-year deal with Seattle

AP

Free agent linebacker Mychal Kendricks is signing a one-year deal with the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kendricks, who visited Seattle on Thursday, is expected to play Monday night against the Bears.

He entered a guilty plea last week to federal charges of insider trading and faces up to 25 years in prison. The NFL has taken no action to prevent Kendricks from playing.

The Browns, who signed him to a free agent deal in the offseason, released Kendricks after news of the charges surfaced.

In six seasons with the Eagles, Kendricks played 85 games with 74 starts.