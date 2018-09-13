Report: Raiders placing Justin Ellis on injured reserve

Getty Images

The signing of two defensive tackles on Wednesday seemed to be a pretty good indication the Oakland Raiders were in a tight spot due to injuries on the defensive line. One of those injuries will cost a Raiders lineman half the season.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders are placing nose tackle Justin Ellis on injured reserve.

Ellis injured ligaments in his foot in Monday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The Raiders signed Johnathan Hankins and Clinton McDonald to reinforce their defensive line with Ellis and P.J. Hall dealing with injuries. The move to place Ellis on injured reserve will mean Oakland will be without him for at least eight games, though the intention is to bring him back later in the season.

Ellis had missed just four games in his first four seasons in Oakland. He made 14 starts a year ago and recorded a career-high 48 tackles and got the first half sack of his career.