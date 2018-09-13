Ryan Fitzpatrick, James Conner win FedEx Air and Ground awards for Week One

AP

If Vegas or any other legal (or otherwise) sports book were taking odds back in June on the Week One FedEx Air and Ground NFL Players of the Week, Ryan Fitzpatrick and James Conner would have carried with them significant potential payouts. And if you would have put some cash on the Bucs quarterback or Steelers running back, you’d be lighting your victory cigar with a $20 bill tonight.

Fitzpatrick and Conner have won the first 2018 recognition for the longstanding weekly prize. FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in each of their names to the USO, something FedEx will be doing each and every week.

The other finalists were Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the air side, and Washington running back Adrian Peterson and Giants running back Saquon Barkley on the ground side.