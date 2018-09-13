Scott Linehan: It’s our job to prove Troy Aikman wrong

Posted by Charean Williams on September 13, 2018, 4:55 PM EDT
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones called Troy Aikman an “armchair quarterback” after the Hall of Fame quarterback criticized his former team’s creativity on offense. The Cowboys’ play caller, Scott Linehan, wasn’t about to go that far, saying Aikman is entitled to his opinion.

People have their own opinions,” Linehan said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “It’s hard to be super creative when you’re having loss-yardage plays, to be honest with you. But I thought we had some really good stuff for the game that we couldn’t use. But he’s entitled to whatever opinion he has about that. It’s our job to go out and show him that we have some stuff that maybe he’ll be impressed with.”

Nine of the Cowboys’ 64 plays resulted in lost yardage, including six sacks. They had 11 plays gain no yardage, including 10 incompletions.

The Cowboys managed only 230 yards, including 170 passing yards, in the season-opening loss to the Panthers. It marked the seventh time in the past nine games, dating to last season, that Dallas has thrown for fewer than 200 yards.

The Cowboys, who scored eight points against the Panthers, have scored a total of 46 points in their past four games.

“Certainly if an offense doesn’t put up a lot of points there’s going to be criticism towards how we played,” Linehan said. “We accept that and take on the challenge that we’re going to go out and play much better the next game.”

15 responses to “Scott Linehan: It’s our job to prove Troy Aikman wrong

  2. I think a conservative approach makes sense at this point. Dak has digressed the last 2 years and getting fancy is not the thing to do now. Keep it simple and help Dak be successful.

  3. Sometimes, you just have to say the right things. You know your offense is in a funk. Instead of making the “armchair QB” comment, just respond with something like “yeah… when you’re not doing well, I don’t expect compliments to rain down” or something like that. Take ownership of it. That will go a long ways

  6. lol Stephen lashes out at a former Cowboy HOF qb instead of buying a $20 mirror and looking in it with his dad Jerry.
    They are the reason there is noting to this offense and this franchise as a whole

  8. The Cowboys will be drafting a QB at the top of the draft next year.

    Hiring a new coach too.

    Jerry going nowhere.

  9. I find it hilarious that most of the people who watch Aikman call a Cowboys game think he’s completely biased for the Cowboys, but some freak out if he says even the slightest thing critical of them.

  10. You know what makes me happy? That Jerruh is an AWFUL GM and that she he Cowboys stink. You know what makes me “life long” Happy? That his son is just as bad of a GM and absolutely ignorant about how to communicate with the public. That franchise is going to suck for a very LONG time with Jerruh and little Stevie at the helm. If Cowboy fans were hoping Jerruh would step aside for little Stevie, you should be scared because he’s got even less GM credentials than his daddy and is twice as clueless which really says something. Oh it’s so great when that turd of a franchise self implodes and is a constant joke!

  12. baddegg says:
    September 13, 2018 at 5:08 pm
    Actually it’s not your job to pay attention to what an announcer says about you. It’s your job to win, period. Just ignore Aikman.

    ———-

    I disagree, Aikman has won 3 Super Bowls and he cares about the team. His opinion should be respected. The Cowboys look terrible. Jones should not be calling him an armchair QB.

  13. It funny how an innocuous, but blatantly obvious observation by an announcer has the Cowboys so called brain trust on the defensive.

  14. Troy Aikman is totally overrated. Check out those pathetic stats.

    NFL Career Passing Statistics
    Dallas Cowboys
    Year GP Att Com Pct Yds TD Int Long QB Rating
    1989 11 293 155 52.9 1,749 9 18 75 55.7
    1990 15 399 226 56.6 2,579 11 18 61 66.6
    1991 12 363 237 65.3 2,754 11 10 61 86.7
    1992 16 473 302 63.8 3,445 23 6 87 89.5
    1993 14 392 271 69.1 3,100 15 6 80 99.0
    1994 14 361 233 64.5 2,676 13 12 90 84.9
    1995 16 432 280 64.8 3,304 16 7 50 93.6
    1996 15 465 296 63.7. 3,126 12 13 61 80.1
    1997 16 518 292 56.4 3,283 19 12 64 78.0
    1998 11 315 187 59.4 2,330 12 5 67 88.5
    1999 14 442 263 59.5 2,964 17 12 90 81.1
    2000 11 262 156 59.5 1,632 7 14 48 64.3

    165 TD’s vs 141 INTs

    It was all Emmet Smith

  15. They are who we thought they were: No number 1 receiver, TEs roster is weak, Probowl Center is out, Conner Williams appears to have been over sold. Dak can’t do miracles if he has to dodge a convoy of 340 DLmen on every play. Yes, it appears releasing Dan Bailey was a huge mistake and perhaps this week will give more insight as to how big of a success/mistake Maher is.

