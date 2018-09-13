Something (else) stinks at the Raiders facility

Getty Images

Something, something, metaphor, low-hanging fruit.

Among the things that smelled for the Raiders last week was an animal that’s actually known for its commitment to ex-smell-ence.

While on a conference call with Denver reporters, Raiders coach Jon Gruden said a skunk was loose in the Oakland Coliseum, filling the Raiders’ facility with an appropriate aroma.

“We had a short week, no sleep and a wild skunk in our building,” Gruden said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “It’s a smell I still can’t get out of my face.”

Asked if he saw the animal, Gruden replied: “You don’t have to see a skunk, you know?”

The perpetrator wasn’t found, but the smell was so pervasive, it made its way to the press box after the Raiders’ 33-13 loss to the Rams Monday. The reporters probably thought it was just the remnants of trading Khalil Mack or Derek Carr throwing three interceptions.