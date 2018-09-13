Thursday’s #PFTPM has a visit with Chris Canty

Getty Images

Another day, another #PFTPM podcast.

Today’s edition has a visit with our old friend Chris Canty, an alumnus of the PFT afternoon show, and now the co-host of Humpty & Canty on ESPN 98.7 in New York.

We spent a lot of time talking Cowboys and Giants, which led to a chat about the challenges facing Josh Allen. Canty also shared some thoughts on the Ravens, and he has a good Adrian Peterson story from Peterson’s rookie year.

The show concludes with this week’s #BestBets, three picks each against the spread with MDS.